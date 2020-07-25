Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

