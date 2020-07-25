Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,483 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,881,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,157,000 after buying an additional 1,742,212 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 1,480,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,213. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

