Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VTV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,240. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

