Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.52. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $255.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

