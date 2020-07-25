Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $534,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after buying an additional 647,674 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $337,254.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.19. 996,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,835. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

