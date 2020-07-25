Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,744,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,723. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

