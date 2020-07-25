Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in L3Harris by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

LHX traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $171.24. 1,252,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,822. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

