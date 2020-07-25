Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 2,127 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after acquiring an additional 466,009 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after acquiring an additional 385,249 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

