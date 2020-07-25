Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.25. 537,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $402.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

