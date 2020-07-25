Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 36,181 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,181 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $298,358,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 203.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $121.41. 8,022,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,134,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,292.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

