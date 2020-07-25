Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $217,422,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,364,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,478,000 after purchasing an additional 171,374 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

FAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 3,399,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $976,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,570 shares of company stock worth $5,013,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

