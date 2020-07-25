Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 511 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $172.56. 6,234,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

