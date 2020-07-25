Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.08 and a 200 day moving average of $276.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

