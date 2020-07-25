Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,802,000 after purchasing an additional 251,369 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,370,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 738,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

