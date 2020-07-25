Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $359.23. 279,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,662. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $372.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

