Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. ASML accounts for 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,236,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ASML by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $16.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.68. 1,625,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.17. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $402.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

