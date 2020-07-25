Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after buying an additional 459,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,111,000 after purchasing an additional 104,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,682 shares of company stock valued at $122,400,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $21.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $608.94. 1,198,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

