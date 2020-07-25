Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $636,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

