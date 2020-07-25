Creative Planning Buys 14,152 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,559,000 after acquiring an additional 62,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 752,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,856,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

