Creative Planning Has $37.10 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $131.18. 119,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,483,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

