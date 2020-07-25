Creative Planning Sells 34,899 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. 478,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.