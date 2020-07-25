Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.17. 175,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average is $276.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

