Credit Suisse Group Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $170.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.50.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. 1,162,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.14. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

