Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECHO. Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 359,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,377. The firm has a market cap of $702.50 million, a PE ratio of 165.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

