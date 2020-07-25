CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 740,500 shares of company stock worth $50,751,465 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,665. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

