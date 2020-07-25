CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Argus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,751,465. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

