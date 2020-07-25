CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of CSX opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 740,500 shares of company stock worth $50,751,465. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

