Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $480,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. 541,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,591. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.91.

