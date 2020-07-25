Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,240. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

