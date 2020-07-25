Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 375,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,983,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,870. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.