Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 590,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,610. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.