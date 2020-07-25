Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.87. 5,412,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

