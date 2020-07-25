Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,461,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. 3,045,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,139. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

