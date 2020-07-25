Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,334,000 after acquiring an additional 944,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

BAM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 1,018,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

