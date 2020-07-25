Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$83.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.