Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,206. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.