Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.35. 910,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.65.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.