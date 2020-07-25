Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.43.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.92. 2,484,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,443. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

