Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 138,834 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,761,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 2,193,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,508. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

