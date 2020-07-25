Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.94. 409,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.