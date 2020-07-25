Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 960 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,885. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

