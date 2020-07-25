Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corning by 79.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,539,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Corning stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,496. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

