Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Dell by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 21.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 1,280,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.