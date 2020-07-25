Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,318,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $75.78. 5,646,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

