Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.24. 897,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,143. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

