Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $188.24. 897,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

