CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

