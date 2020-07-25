Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.7% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 43.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 33,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,271. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $203.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

