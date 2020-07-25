Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

