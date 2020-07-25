Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.20.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $195.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,130. Danaher has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

